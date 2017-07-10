UPDATE: Shooting suspect identified, allegedly shot at officers

A Bauxite man faces several charges after he allegedly shot a man Sunday and shot toward first responders while they were caring for the victim.

At approximately 12:50 a.m. a Benton police officer heard two loud “bangs” within a minute of each other in Downtown Benton. The officer also noticed a vehicle quickly accelerated while traveling near Market and Ashley streets where the officer heard the noise.

The driver of the vehicle, who was shot in his left thigh, told officers that Gregory Overton, 45, shot him at 305 S. Main Street.

As officers and Benton Fire Rescue personnel were on the scene assisting the victim, a gunshot was heard and officers took cover. A second gunshot was subsequently heard and a projectile was heard hitting vegetations directly behind the officers parked at the Bart

Owens – Randy Mooney Memorial Park, according to Matt Burks, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department.

During the investigation, Overton was identified as a suspect. Because of concern for safety, the SWAT team was called and checked two residences where Overton resided.

Overton was subsequently taken into custody a short time later. As the investigation continued, the weapon was recovered.

Officers believe the weapon was used and discarded by Overton, Burks said.

Overton faces charges of first-degree battery, Class Y felony; committing a terroristic act, Class Y felony; aggravated assault, Class D felony; criminal mischief, Class A misdemeanor; discharge of a firearm within the city limits (city ordinance violation); and tampering with physical evidence, Class D felony. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected, Burks said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Individuals also may send an anonymous crime tip about this incident to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the text or go to www.crimereports.com to leave a tip. A crime tip can also be submitted via the official Benton Police Department app found on iTunes and Google Play.