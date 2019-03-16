Update: Shooting suspects captured

Two people wanted in connection with a Bryant shooting were captured in Lakewood, Colorado, at approximately 2 p.m. today, according to Sgt. Todd Crowson, spokesperson for the Bryant Police Department.

On March 5, Bryant officers responded to a residence on North Laurel Street where they found Brandon Graves, 19, with a gunshot wound to the head. Haylee Stewart, 19, and a juvenile were allegedly responsible for the crime.

During the investigation, Bryant detectives put out a “Be On the Lookout” alert for the vehicle the suspects were driving to all law enforcement. A deputy in Colorado recognized the vehicle from the alert, Crowson said.

The two individuals were arrested without incident. They will soon be extradited back to Arkansas, Crowson added.

The victim is currently in serious condition, Crowson said.

The Bryant Police Department would like to commend the U.S. Marshals for assisting with the case.