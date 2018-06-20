Update: Six Bauxite students cleared of maltreatment charges

Six Bauxite baseball players have been cleared of all possible charges stemming from a child maltreatment investigation launched in March, according to a student's mother.

The incident in question occurred during a bus ride home from a Mena varsity baseball game.

It was reported in April that the Bauxite baseball program was under investigation for alleged sexual assault, according to the Arkansas Department of Human Services and Arkansas State Police.

At the time the investigation was announced, the Bauxite School Board gathered for a nearly four-hour special meeting. All five members of the board unanimously voted to expel three varsity baseball players for the remainder of the 2017-18 school year, including one senior.

Another student, Gage Lester was suspended for 10 days and then placed in Bauxite's alternative learning school.

According to suspension letters mailed to the families of the students prior to the Bauxite board meeting, the students' conduct was related to "sexual harassment/hazing."

Lester, a senior, recently received a letter from Investigator Tara Williams, of the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division, stating that evidence against him did not support the allegations.

"This is your notice that because the allegations were not supported by a preponderance of evidence, the allegation has been determined unsubstantiated and your name will not be placed in the Child Maltreatment Central Registry."

Lester and others were facing possible charges of sexual abuse.

According to a Bauxite School District official, baseball coaches Michael Mattox and Steven Tew will also not be charged with child maltreatment stemming from a hazing investigation.

Both coaches were placed on paid administrative leave in April pending the outcome of the investigation.

Initially, both were relieved of all coaching duties but were still allowed to teach. Later, the district placed the coaches on full leave from all duties.

The Bauxite official also confirmed that Tew has accepted a coaching job with the Carlisle School District and will not be returning to Bauxite for the 2018-19 school term.

It is unknown at this time if Mattox will continue to coach baseball at the district.