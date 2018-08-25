Update: Suspect arrested after standoff

Officers with the Benton Police Department responded to a welfare call near the area of Eagle Run that later resulted in a 6-hour standoff.

The call took place at approximately 10:15 a.m.

At approximately 4 p.m., Bobby Hood, 52, of Benton was arrested without incident, said Krista Petty, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department.

Another individual was checked out by the paramedics for minor injuries and was transported from the scene.

Hood was named in multiple felony warrants from Benton, Pulaski County and the Arkansas Board of Parole. Charges included aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening and domestic battery.

He was convicted in 2010 for aggravated assault, and he was charged in 2017 and 2018 domestic battery.

“We want to thank everyone for their patience during today’s events,” said Captain Kevin Russell. “It was a long process, but we got the desired outcome, and we believe Benton is much safer tonight as a result.”

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.