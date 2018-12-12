Update: Vehicle accident involved juvenile

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a car accident that occurs Tuesday when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The accident took place Tuesday evening on Chambers Road in Bauxite, said Lt. Joe Traylor, spokesperson for the SCSO.

The pedestrian, who is a juvenile, is being treated at an area hospital.

Detectives say excessive speed or alcohol use do not appear to be contributing factors to the incident.

The incident is still under investigation and further information will be released as it becomes available.