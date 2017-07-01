UPDATE: Victim count rises to 25 in LR club shooting

New reports now say that as many as 25 people were shot during a Saturday morning shooting at Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock.

Authorities are still investigation the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to Fox 16 News, police say 17 people have been shot at Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock.

Police were dispatched to the area around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to authorities, others also were injured during the incident and the youngest shooting victim is 16.

The shooting began during a concert by a group from Memphis.

According to Little Rock Chief Kenton Buckner, one person is in critical condition.