UPDATE: Victim count rises to 25 in LR club shooting
Josh Briggs
Saturday, July 1, 2017
LITTLE ROCK
New reports now say that as many as 25 people were shot during a Saturday morning shooting at Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock.
Authorities are still investigation the incident.
ORIGINAL STORY:
According to Fox 16 News, police say 17 people have been shot at Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock.
Police were dispatched to the area around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
According to authorities, others also were injured during the incident and the youngest shooting victim is 16.
The shooting began during a concert by a group from Memphis.
According to Little Rock Chief Kenton Buckner, one person is in critical condition.
