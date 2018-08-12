UPDATE: Victim of fatal accident identified as Harmony Grove student

The juvenile killed in a vehicle accident Saturday has been identified as Harmony Grove student Olivia Brewington, 16, according to a Harmony Grove School District official.

The distirct took to social media Satruday with the following statement:

"The Harmony Grove and Haskell community is hurting with the loss of another student. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers as well as our students and faculty. Life is precious. Love each other."

The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m.

Brewington is the second Harmony Grove student to pass away in the last month.

On July 27, a sophomore died as a result of a game of Russian Roulette, Haskell police confirmed.

ORIGINAL:

According to the Arkansas State Police, a juvenile was killed Saturday afternoon after the vehicle she was driving left the roadway of eastbound Interstate 30 near the 119 mile marker.

A report from ASP says the 2011 Jeep Wrangler left the southside of the roadway before striking a drain in the median causing the vehicle to become airborne.

The vehicle would then strike a pillar of an overpass near Everett Chevrolet in Benton.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Saline County Coroner's office.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

The ASP, Benton Police Department and Newcomb Towning Service responded to the scene