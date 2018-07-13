UPDATE: Victim's name released in Lake Norrell death case

At approximately 8 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Saline County Sheriff's Office responded to an unattended death near Lake Norrell.

The victim has been identified as Donald Mark Laseter, 62, of Lake Norrell, said Lt. Jeff Silk, spokesperson for the SCSO.

When deputies arrived, Lester's body was discovered near the boat dock and the death is believed to be water related.

"This case is currently under investigation and no further comments will be made at this time," Silk said.