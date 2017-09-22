UPSET ALERT: Miners use last-second TD to win 3rd straight

With their backs against the wall late in the fourth quarter, the Bauxite Miners recovered an onside kick with just over a minute to play. Still down 49-46 to Malvern, the Miners marched to the Leopards 7-yard line before suffering to crucial penalties with 22 seconds to tick.

However, calm, cool and collected, junior quarterback Hunter Davis found his receiver for the last-second, go-ahead TD strike to give the Miners their third straight victory and first conference win since Week 8 2015 when they defeated Waldron 34-27.

Bauxite had not won more than two games since 2014 when it tallied four victories.

