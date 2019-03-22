Urban Air sets grand opening date

Urban Air Adventure Park, 1512 Military Road, Benton, has set an opening date for the new themed entertainment venue.

According to an event posted on Facebook, Urban Air will open to the public at 10 a.m. March 30.

The first 200 people in line will get a year fan card which will get free access to the park for a year. The post clarifies that to get the card, patrons must be in line on March 30 to purchase an Ultimate Attraction Pass in order to get the card. It will only be valid in Benton.

The Saline Courier will have a full story on the adventure park in an upcoming edition.