Used book sale planned at Bryant library ahead of closing

In preparation for the Boswell Library closing for the summer for renovations, the library will host a book sale in its parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The last day for the library to be open is June 22, which is located at 201 N. Prickett Rd.

“Anything we can move, that can be sold sure is going to help in preparation for closing the library for renovations,” said Linda Zehner, vice president of the board for Friends of Library.

If it rains, the sale will be moved indoors, she added.

The Friends are putting on the sale with the help of the library staff who have organized the items.

“It is a really strong team working together,” Zehner said.

She hopes they sell a lot because the money made during the sale will be used for the library. Also, anything not sold will need to be stored during the renovation process.

Some items may go to the Herzfeld Library book sale room, she added.

Zehner believes the renovations are going to be “very positive.”

“I think it is going to be a great thing for the community,” she said, adding it may be hard not having the library open for a while, but it will be worth it.

Zehner is grateful for the community’s support of the library and previous sales.

Anyone interested in joining the Friends or renewing their membership to the library can do so at the sale. It is $5 for an individual or $10 for a family for a year.

Zehner said there will be a large number of items ranging from a variety of genres available for sale.

Hardback books, DVDs, CDs, cake pans, larger paperback books and audio books will be $1. Small paperbacks will be 50 cents.

Since the library’s sale is scheduled to be in the parking lot, Zehner asks drivers to be careful when they enter the lot. While they plan to have the space blocked off, children still may be present. She said people need to patient and courteous.

“It is a really positive and exciting time for our libraries in Saline County,” Zehner said.