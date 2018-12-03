Victim identified in bus accident death

The juvenile victim killed in Monday's bus accident at Exit 111 west of Benton has been identified.

Family members of Kameron Johnson, 11, took to social media following the news of his passing.

Kameron was on his way home from Dallas with his youth football team — Memphis Wolfpack — when the driver of the bus lost control at Exit 111, overturning into a ravine after leaving the roadway.

According to reports, 45 others — mostly children — were injured and transported to Saline Memorial Hospital and Arkansas Children's Hospital.

More will be reported as it becomes available.