Vigil, arrangement plans announced for Coach's wife

A vigil and funeral service plans have been announced for Tracey Patton, late wife of Bauxite Miners head coach Daryl Patton.

The following is a statement from Bauxite School officials:

"Bauxite’s Head Football Coach Daryl Patton lost his wife, Tracey, on Saturday, Sept. 30. His fellow coaches, players, and all of the Miner Nation wrap their collective arms around him and their families in love and support during this difficult time. There will be a prayer vigil at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at The Pit. Bauxite would like to extend an invitation to Benton, Bryant, and Harmony Grove coaches and players to attend, as well as all others who would like to show their support for the family. Visitation for Tracey Tarvin Patton will be at Ashby Funeral Home in Benton this Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. and her Celebration of Life service will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. Please lift Coach Patton and his family up in prayer during this difficult time."