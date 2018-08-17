Volunteer fire department to host weekend training

Beginning today, the Collegeville Fire Department will be hosting a weekend-long training focused on engine, truck and command operations with light staffing.

Today's session will take place at 6:30 p.m. at a home at the intersection of Zuber and Snow Lane. Training on Saturday and Sunday will start at 8:30 a.m. at 14701 Highway 111 in Alexander.

"We all struggle with challenges that look like unscalable mountains. Light-staffed fire operations are no different," according to a flyer about the event. "Over three days students will experience best practices when faced with light staffed fire scenarios. From command officers to the company officer down to the rookie firefighter all will benefit from this intense hands-on program."

The training presented by Task Force 1 will include information about engine, truck and command work.

The lead instructors for the training include Ron Richards, a Pennsylvania state fire instructor with more than 40 years of experience in both career and volunteer fire services. He has served as fire chief in three departments and is the founder and presidents of Task Force 1.

The other instructor, Kristian Short has 14 years of experience in fire service and is currently an emergency vehicle driver with the Baltimore City Fire Department.

The class size is limited and a full PPE is required for all students.

Collegeville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ryan McCormick said the department decided to host the training because there is a need for departments across the state and county to receive this type of training.

A normal training of this magnitude would cost about $200 to $300 per person, but because the training is sponsored by Collegeville Fire Department, the cost has been reduced to $50 per student and chief officers can attend the training for free, McCormick said.

For additional information about the training or to enroll, firefighters should contact McCormick at collegevillechief1@yahoo.com or 501-920-7254.