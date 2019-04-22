Voting period open for Saline Courier’s annual Reader’s Choice Awards

Voting for The Saline Courier’s annual Best in Business Reader’s Choice Awards kicked off Sunday.

Individuals wishing to vote for their favorite business can register and vote once per day within the subcategories. If a business is listed under multiple subcategories, voters may cast selections once per day per subcategory.

To vote, visit ReadersChoice.BentonCourier.com.

Also, the Courier asks that voters and business owners share the website on social media for more exposure for the many local businesses.

The voting period will conclude at 5 p.m. May 7.

Votes may also be submitted by filling out a paper ballot found in Sunday's issue of the Courier.

Although the nomination period has ended, questions or concerns may be emailed to readerschoice@bentoncourier.com during the voting period.

Winners will be announced May 31 in a special section included in the Courier and at ReadersChoice.BentonCourier.com.