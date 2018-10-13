Wallace goes over 200 yards rushing for 3rd time

Benton senior running back Zak Wallace ran for 271 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Benton Panthers to a 62-35 rout over the El Dorado Wildcats in 6A West Conference play Friday at Panther Stadium in Benton.

It was a season-high for Wallace on senior night and the third game this year he has gone for over 200 yards on the ground. He also caught five passes for 34 yards for 305 total. With his performance,

Wallace surpassed the 3,000-yard mark for his career.

See full story in Saturday's issue of The Saline Courier.