Wallace runs wild on Cabot in win

Going into to Benton, the Cabot Panthers were 2-0 including beating the Pine Bluff Zebras handedly and looking for 38-year Cabot Coach Mike Malham’s 300th win. Leaving Benton, Cabot is 2-1 and Malham will have to wait for No. 300 another day as the Benton Panthers took advantage of four Cabot lost fumbles and blew up offensively in a 56-41 rout Friday at the Benton Athletic Complex.

“It had been pumped up all week about Coach Malham getting his 300th,” Benton Coach Brad Harris said. “That’s historic."

See the full story in Saturday's issue of The Saline Courier.