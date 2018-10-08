War Memorial gifts tickets to Salt Bowl players

The Little Rock Touchdown Club announced Monday that all Benton and Bryant football players will be gifted tickets to a game Saturday at War Memorial when the Arkansas Razorbacks will be facing off against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Kickoff for the game is set for 6:30 p.m.

"War Memorial Stadium wanted to something for the players after the Salt Bowl incident," according to a post of the club's Instagram.

War Memorial Stadium Stadium Commission Chairman Kevin Crass spearheaded the effort to provide 300 tickets to the players, according to the club. The club also commended stadium trustees Donnie Cook and Gary Smith.

The funds for the tickets were provided by the War Memorial Stadium Improvement Trust.