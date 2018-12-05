Water line break forces early dismissal at Benton school

According to the Benton School District, parents are asked to pick their children up from Caldwell Elementary School as soon as possible due to a water line break.

The students will be fed lunch and will be provided with bottled water.

Any student that is not picked up by 12:30 p.m. will be transported and housed at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Saline County at Riverside Park in Benton until the end of the school day.

Contact Caldwell Elementary with any questions at 778-4444.