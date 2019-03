Weather causes game cancellations

Due to cold and wet conditions, several Saline County athletic events scheduled for today have been canceled or postponed.

In Bryant:

•The Bryant High School junior varsity game against Maumelle has been canceled.

•The Bryant Middle School and Bethel Middle School track meet at Sheridan has been canceled.

•The Bryant High School softball game at Mt. St. Mary has been postponed to 5 p.m. on March 11. The game will be played at Maumelle Park.

In Benton:

All Benton track meets scheduled for March 4-9 have been canceled. Make-up dates have not yet been scheduled.