Weather forecast prompts trick-or-treat discussion

According to the National Weather Service, the chance of rain for Wednesday evening is currently at 90 percent. Rainfall amounts between 3/4 and 1 inch are expected.

This forecast, which includes periods of showers and possibly a thunderstorm, prompted Saline County city officials to discuss moving trick-or-treating to another day.

Trick-or-treating will take place Wednesday in Benton, Bryant and Haskell, but will be moved to today in Bauxite.

Bauxite Mayor Bill Russell said children are welcome to trick-or-treat on Wednesday as well.

"I thought it would be better for kids if (there was) nicer weather," Russell said.

He is trying to get the word out about the change. He has put the information out online, local news stations and Facebook.

"I am trying to get the information out as much as we can here," Russell said.

He expects different churches in the area to have parties, along with the children trick-or-treating.

Russell wants the children who trick-or-treat to be safe and cautions parents to stay with their children.

"I just want kids to have a good time," he said.

Even though trick-or-treating has been moved, Russell said children are welcome to trick-or-treat Wednesday, if preferable.

Before deciding, Bryant Mayor Jill Dabbs polled residents on the city's Facebook page.

"Please make the best decisions for your family in how you choose to celebrate and always put safety first," according to the Bryant City Hall Facebook page.