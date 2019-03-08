Weather postpones Beat Goes On a Second Time

Due to the risk of dangerous weather, the Beat Goes On 5K is being postponed for a second time.

"Its an almost identical situation to last time," Matt Brumley, executive director of the Saline Health Foundation, said.

The information the foundation received shows the forecast calls for higher winds and a higher risk for dangerous weather than the previous date.

He said he is not willing to put people at risk.

Brumley appreciates how patient the participants have been. He said the circumstances are out of his control.

"Obviously, we want to have this event," Brumley said.

The new date for the 5K is April 6.

The Beat Goes On will help raise funds for the completion of the Wellness Park and for programs to fight cardiovascular disease in Saline County.

"We are thankful for the sponsors and everyone who registered," Brumley said.

Early registration is still open for $20 for the new date. Registration the day of the 5K will be $25.

All participants will receive T-shirts.

To register in advance visit www.salinehealthfoundation.org, www.arkansasrunner.com or on the event Facebook page.

Anyone interested can watch the Facebook page for any updates.