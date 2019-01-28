WELCOME HOME: Eastside Cougar back where it belongs

In today’s world, Benton football is often discussed regarding its fierce rival with cross-county foe Bryant.

However, long before the Salt Bowl and gridiron hatred between the two programs, there was Eastside Cougars vs. Westside Bulldogs.

Green flowed heavy through Benton and was met with a sea of red as the two junior high schools were like the Sharks and Jets of West Side Story.

Still today, some of the former Cougars and Bulldogs jaw at each other with every chance.

In reality, little has changed.

Aside from the competitive nature on the field, on Thursday, the Benton Athletic Memorial Museum welcomed back a coveted piece of Benton’s history — the Cougar cage.

“Today, the Cougar cabinet that has been at the current junior high that housed the Cougar was donated by Principal Chad Pitts,” said Donnie Burks, curator of the museum. “Now the Cougar has its home again.”

Eastside was added to the Benton School District in 1968, and remained until 1986 when it and Westside consolidated.

During Thursday’s unveiling of the cabinet, which now sits as a centerpiece of the Eastside section at the museum, a number of former Cougars and administration of the time told of their favorite memories, including Linda Jo Chenault, wife of the late Corky Chenault, former Benton superintendent.

“We were married and living in Little Rock and he came home one day after a track meet and said ‘We are going to Benton,’” Chenault said. “He said he was going to be the coach at Eastside Junior High and I was going to be the P.E. teacher at Westside Junior High.”

Chenault said that during her time at Westside she helped students form a pep club to cheer alongside the cheerleaders.

Chenault and Corky had one daughter at the time.

With green and red scraps remaining from having to make uniforms for each pep club member, Chenault made her daughter two outfits — green and red.

“For home games she would wear a green outfit and the next week she would wear red for Westside’s home game,” Chenault said. “When it came time for the Eastside/Westside game at the end of the year, Corky would say to me, ‘She is not wearing that red outfit.’ I said, ‘well, she is not wearing that green outfit. I have to stand over on the red side while you are out there coaching and I am not about to put a green outfit on her and stand on the red side.’”

To avoid an argument, their daughter would wear white to the games.

Also speaking during the ceremony was Benton football great Rick Spivey, who helped lead the high school team to its most recent state championship in 1977.

“We talk about the rivalry between Eastside and Westside, but we never beat Westside during my time,” Spivey said.

In fact, Eastside did not score a point during Spivey’s three years as a Cougar, falling by a combined score of 50-0 from 1972 to 1974.

“That is something that probably still sticks to me, but you have to think about the big picture when they took Eastside and Westside and combined them at the high school, we ended up doing something special in our three years in high school. That is something I am proud of.”

Despite the 0-3 showing from the Cougars during those years, Eastside will forever hold a one-game advantage over the Bulldogs in football with a record of 9-8-1 in head-to-head competition.

Spivey told of a familiar life lesson he learned at the hands of Corky, who was the Eastside principal at the time.

“One day I decided I was going to sneak out the backside of the school and go down to the grocery store for lunch. I made my trip down there and got back and went to class and thought, ‘alright, I made it,’” Spivey said.

However, a note from the principal’s office soon followed his return.

Once Spivey arrived at Corky’s office, he was asked where he had gone for lunch.

“I couldn’t lie so I told him I went to the store,” Spivey said. “He gave me the choice of calling my parents and being out of school for a couple of days or taking some licks. I took the licks and that was the worst mistake I ever made. He made me decide right then that I would never do anything wrong in school again.”

Also sharing favorite memories were former principal Mike Weed, former Cougar coach and Benton legend Bill Withers, and former Cougars Susan Spivey and Barry Hudspeth.

While the Cougar’s residence is back where it belongs, the Cougar that is actually housed in the cabinet is not the original mascot, according to Burks.

“The original Cougar is made of mahogany,” he said. “We do not know where it is.”

Burks added that the current Cougar was purchased by a group of former Eastside students after they learned of the museum having two Bulldogs on display.

Bleeding green through and through, the group would not allow the Cougar to be seen until the red eyes were changed, according to Burks.

The cabinet now features, the Cougar itself and many other pieces of Eastside memorabilia.

Though Eastside and Westside are but memories of the past, the rivalry still lives on in Benton and the Cougar is back home.