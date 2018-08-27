When chaos strikes, Saline County unites

A night that is usually remembered as a friendly rivalry among cross-county foes will forever be marred by the events of Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

Salt Bowl XIX was living up to the week-long hype when at the 9:22 mark of the third quarter, chaos and confusion replaced play calling and cheering.

In social media video recordings, hundreds — if not thousands — of fans can be seen fleeing from the left end zone of the stadium, sections opened for the first time in Salt Bowl history due to the record crowd of 38,215.

Others hunkered down in sheer panic to escape the elements and hopefully survive.

With panic overtaking the faces of those attempting to escape the unknown, looks of confusion began sweeping the rest of the venue, including the press box.

It was unknown for nearly an hour as to what caused the pandemonium to set in.

“There’s a shooter!”

“He has a gun!”

“Run!”

Those are the screams heard on videos from spectators among the chaos.

Luckily, there was no gun and no shots fired as overtaken barricades were mistaken for gunshots, according to authorities.

Police also confirmed that a fight kickstarted the ensuing events and the cry of “gun” only added to the tense nature.

On Sunday, it was reported that the parties involved, which are still unknown as of press time, dry fired a stun gun — also mistaken as gunfire.

What could have been extremely tragic eventually reached calmer levels with everyone going home peacefully as the game was canceled despite the earlier announcement that it would continue.

While the events will surely be on the minds of the thousands of witnesses, it’s the acts of both sides coming to the aid of others — regardless of blue or maroon — lending help during the situation.

While sitting in my office preparing Sunday’s issue of The Saline Courier my phone rang.

It was Dana Guthrie, one of your reporters. Thinking it was a pocket dial, I ended the call after about five or six “Hellos.”

A short time later the phone rings again. It’s Dana.

In a calm voice, almost a whisper, I hear “There may be an active shooter here.”

Chills covered my body as I raced to turn up the broadcast’s live stream.

Not only did I have multiple co-workers attending the game, but my father and nephew were in attendance as well, sitting on the Benton side.

Still without confirmation on what was happening, I called my dad.

His voice was concerning as he was extremely confused as well, but most importantly, he was without my nephew.

“I can’t find Johnathon,” he said.

Again, chills.

The call quickly ended.

It wasn’t until the smoke settled that I returned a call to him in hopes that all was well.

My nephew had been taken to the Benton Panthers locker room by a football player after he leaped over the field-level wall.

A total stranger only looking to help someone escape the hostility took it upon himself to help this teenager, who I am sure was in full panic mode.

In the last 24 hours, many stories have surfaced regarding how both teams and communities in attendance joined forces to help fans and others, putting the game on the back burner.

A Benton Pep Stepper took to social media to give thanks to the entire Panthers team for turning its attention to her and her fellow Steppers and others when it could have easily run for the locker room to escape.

Bryant players did the same.

In the end, players from both sides ended up in the same place like family.

The game didn’t matter at this point.

Rivalry was simply a word.

This was Saline County at its best — uniting for the greater good.

The only goal was to see that everyone made it out alive and well — they did.

•••

Josh Briggs is the managing editor of The Saline Courier. He is a Harmony Grove graduate of 2006 and lifelong Saline County native.