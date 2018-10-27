Wildcats complete comeback, defeat Hornets

On Friday, the Bryant Hornets (7-2, 5-1) looked to be well on their way to an upset over the state’s best team — North Little Rock (9-0, 6-0).

However, after scoring 21 unanswered points in the first quarter, Bryant would give up 28 straight to the Wildcats before falling 34-28 on the road.

“They played hard and kept playing and we didn’t,” said Head Coach Buck James. “I think they imposed their will on us and we didn’t play very well after the first quarter. We did the same thing we have done all year long — play really good for a quarter or a half and then we don’t play well again. That is something we have to hopefully fix.”

