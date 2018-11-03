Win gives Bryant 2 seed, bye in Round 1

Friday night was deja vu for the Bryant Hornets (8-2, 6-1) as they faced off against Conway for the No. 2 seed and a bye in the 7A state playoffs at Hornet Stadium for Senior Night.

The exact scenario was on the table in Week 10 last year when the Hornets came from behind on the road to defeat the Wampus Cats for the second seed.

This year, it was all Bryant as the Hornets swarmed Conway all night, defeating the 7A Central foe 40-10 in rout to a week of rest as the playoffs kick off next week.

“I thought our football team responded well,” said Head Coach Buck James. “It is tough coming off that game against North Little Rock. That was a heartbreaker for us. But we have to learn from the mistakes we made (last week) and our kids had to come out here and perform this week.

“I thought we were a little flat in the first quarter, but we really picked it up as we went along and played really well before the half, and really good after the half into the third quarter.”

Conway will have the No. 3 seed out of the Central while North Little Rock — also with a bye — enjoys the top overall spot.

