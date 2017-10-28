Wolves get past Benton at home

After starting off 3-0 in the 6A West Conference, the Benton Panthers have hit a lull. Granted, the Panthers fell the past two weeks to two very good teams in the El Dorado Wildcats on the road and state powerhouse Greenwood at home, but

Benton would make it three straight losses on Friday when they fell 29-20 to the Lake Hamilton Wolves at Wolf Stadium to fall to 3-3 in the West and 5-4 overall, while the Wolves move to 5-4, 3-3 as well.

The Panthers, which fell to the Wolves by three points in upset fashion last season, were outgained 204 to 66 in total yardage the first half they trailed 15-7 on Friday and the stats don’t lie in that respect.

“It’s about making your mind up and wanting to play hard,” Benton Coach Brad Harris said. “I don’t feel like we came out and wanted to play hard. We didn’t match their intensity early on and it showed in the first half. No excuse, none whatsoever. We have to come with more urgency offensively and defensively. We have to play better in the first half than we have the last couple of weeks.”

