Woman’s string of thefts ends with drug usage at Saline Memorial

A Traskwood woman is facing several charges after she stole items from various Benton businesses and admitted to using methamphetamine while at Saline Memorial Hospital.

Benton officers were called to the hospital after Maylea Richmond, 27, was found inside a room after she had been discharged.

Richmond had come to the emergency room for dehydration and was discharged at approximately noon, according to a Benton Police Department report.

A nurse told police that Richmond had gone through “every drawer (in the hospital room) and stuffed both bags full of medical supplies,” according to the report.

Richmond also told police that she had allegedly brought a bag of methamphetamine into the hospital when she was admitted.

“Richmond said that after hospital staff gave her an IV for her dehydration, she used that IV to inject herself with meth while inside the hospital,” the officer wrote in the report.

After the bag was empty she reportedly flushed it down the toilet.

During the investigation, officers also learned that Richmond had reportedly stolen a set of car keys and jacket at Walmart in Benton, along with various items from Walgreens.

Richmond received citations for theft of property.

According to the Saline County Detention Center log, Richmond was arrested Monday by the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections. Her charges are possession of a controlled substance and furnishing prohibited articles.

She is still being detained at the center.