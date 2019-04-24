Woman facing charges after allegedly attempting to bribe officers

A White Hall woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly attempted to bribe two Saline County Detention Center officers.

Holland Croft, 24, was arrested April 22 and charged with witness bribery.

According a Saline County Sheriff's Office report, Croft's husband, Cornelius Wilson, was arrested June 18, 2018, in connection with a disturbance.

While at the Saline County Detention Center, Wilson "verbally threatened (the officer who had arrested him) in addition to threatening to rape the officer's wife and daughter."

Earlier this month, Croft reportedly sent a Facebook message to one of the detention officers working at the time Wilson was arrested.

In the message, Croft allegedly wrote that her husband was "planning on taking a plea deal Monday just so the charges (the officer) put on him doesn't get him more time … the only way for charges to be dropped is if we can find 1 person to back up his story that heard what happened."

Croft reportedly offered to "meet (the officer), anytime anywhere," adding that her husband is a "great man and father."

She also reportedly sent a text message in February to another detention officer.

In this message, she allegedly wrote "the cop that brought him in made up a lie that's going to get him years in prison. My husband remembered your name and asked me to ask you if you remember because there were no cameras at all to back up either side so he is going to automatically stay in prison."

She reportedly offered to give the officer "anything you want."

According to a plea statement filed April 16, Wilson pleaded guilty to a charge of terroristic threatening, a Class D felony.

He was sentenced to 48 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction with a 301-day jail credit.