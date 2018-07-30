Woman hospitalized after dog attack

A Saline County woman is currently hospitalized after being attacked by a number of dogs Monday morning.

Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 15200 block of Terrace Drive at approximately 9:30 a.m., according to Lt. Jeff Silk, spokesperson for the SCSO.

When deputies arrived, the victim was found lying in a ditch and one dog was still in the area. While trying to rescue the woman, the deputy shot the dog once. The animal survived.

Medical staff transported the victim to an area hospital. Her condition is unknown, Silk said.

So far, deputies have captured three of four dogs allegedly involved in the incident.

The SCSO Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating the incident.