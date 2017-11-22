World’s largest piece of the True Cross, cut of Mary’s veil to be on display

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church will be hosting the Treasures of the Church exposition on Dec. 2.

The event will begin at 6:15 p.m. with a presentation by the Rev. Carlos A. Martins of the Companions of the Cross.

During the exposition, Martins brings approximately 150 relics to Catholic churches across the country, according to Kathy Dunlap with Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.

“We’re very blessed that he is stopping here,” Dunlap said. “This is the most incredible thing to come to our church.”

Relics are physical objects that have a direct association with the saints or with Our Lord. These items are usually broken down into three classes.

First class relics are the body or fragments of the body of a saint.

Second class relics are something that a saint personally owned and third class relics are items that a saint touched or items that have been touched to a relic of a saint, according to the event’s website.

Among the items to be displayed during the event are relics of St. Joseph, St. Maria Goretti, St. Therese of Lisieux (the “Little Flower”), St. Francis of Assisi, St. Anthony of Padua, St. Thomas Aquinas, and St. Faustina Kowalska.

In addition, there will also be present a portion of the veil of Mary, as well as one of the largest remaining pieces of the True Cross in the world.

During his presentation, Martins will speak about the relics and the catechetical and spiritual basis for the Walk with the Saints that follows the presentation.

“The point of the teaching is nothing other than to present the basic Gospel message of Jesus Christ: that God is here right now and wants to be encountered,” according to information provided by Martins.

He added that there have been reports of physical healing during the exposition events.

“Hundreds, perhaps even thousands, (of healings) have been reported to me. Spectacular ones. I have seen cancer, heart disease, tumors, osteoporosis, physical deformities, etc. disappear immediately and completely,” Martins said. “Though a

great number of miracles have been physical, the most spectacular are the healing of faith where a new and deeper relationship with God and his saints are formed in the faithful. It is a most wonderful thing to see a parish or school renewed after an exposition. That is the reason why I have this ministry. I am looking very forward to bringing it to you.”

The event is free and open to all denominations.