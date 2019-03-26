WOW PIG! Anderson fired, sources say

According to multiple sources, Arkansas Razorbacks Head Coach Mike Anderson has been fired after eight seasons.

Anderson finishes his career as the Hogs leader with a combined record of 169-102, including a 2018-19 showing of 18-16.

Anderson coached a total of 25 seasons at Arkansas, including 17 seasons as an assistant under 1994 NCAA Champion Coach Nolan Richardson.

He was Arkansas' 12th head coach, serving in the position since March 2011.

Under Anderson's tenure, the Hogs played in the postseason five times, including the NCAA Tournament in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Most recently, Arkansas competed in the 2019 NIT, losing the second round to Indiana.

