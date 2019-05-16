Yard sale to help fund church repairs

St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, located at 1112 Alcoa Rd. in Benton, will host a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

"This is going to be a churchwide fundraiser to do repair work at the church," said Selena Ellis, co-chair for the event.

The event chair is Lee Storey and the other co-chair is Dawn Burger.

Ellis said the church hopes to raise enough to purchase protective windows for its two stained glass windows, replace other windows and have enough left for other repairs in the future.

Along with the yard sale items, the church will have fresh baked cookies for sale made by the women of the church, according to Ellis.

There will be a variety of items from clothes to exercise equipment to books and movies. The church also plans to have power tools and a surround sound system.

"We have got some neat things for sale," Ellis said.

Items include clothing from Hawaii, Jim Shore figurines, Fontanini Italian nativity scenes and a ping pong table.

There is also items for someone with a cabin.

Ellis said there are many baby items, including clothes, pack and plays, a cradle and bassinet.

Organizers plan to donate leftover items to Habitat for Humanity of Saline County's ReStore.

Ellis said if nothing else comes out of the sale, Storey has cleaned all of the unneeded duplicate items out of the fellowship hall.

As a church that is environmentally conscious, the members like to give items new life while also providing affordable items to those who can better use them.

Ellis said the church will be out in full force for the sale. Organizers will wear green aprons so shoppers know who they are if patrons need help. She added there will be plenty of people to help shoppers load items in their vehicles as well.

While some of the parking lot will be used for the sale, parking will be available.

Ellis said getting ready for the sale has been fun. She hopes the church does it again in the future.

The church is active in the community, supporting Habitat, the Saline County Library, the Churches Joint Council On Human Needs and the Royal Theatre. Ellis said using money from the sale for repairs means the church is able to contribute to the community.

During the sale, Ellis said the church can only accept cash or checks. Donations will also be accepted.