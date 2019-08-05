The Bryant Parks Department is looking to get the community moving and ready for the Fall Fest 5K with its Couch to 5K program at 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday at Mills Park.
"Couch to 5K is a program to help people begin to run," said Athletics and Program Coordinator Chet Dycus.
There is no cost to take part.
While the program will be helping people get ready for the Fall Fest 5K, which will be Sept. 28 at Bishop Park, Dycus said participants do not have to participate in the 5K, though he added it does make a "nice goal."
Participation in the program does not register runners for the 5K.
Those who wish to participate in the Fall Fest 5K can visit www.arkansasrunner.com to register. The registration fee for the 5K is $25 and includes a T-shirt and goody bag, plus there will be awards for each age group and overall awards.
Dycus said this program is for people of all levels of fitness. He expects people to have different goals. Some people will want to be able to finish a 5K, others will want to be able to walk the whole event and others will be looking to be able to run the 5K without walking.
The program is designed to ease participants into running.
"We feel it is a great way to encourage people to get out and be active," Dycus said.
He does not want anyone to feel overwhelmed.
So far, more than 50 participants have signed up for the program. Dycus hopes to build a community of runners who can encourage each other. He said committing to running can be a big hurdle for many people but having a group to run with helps people stay with it.
Participants will receive a workout sheet so if they miss sessions they can make it up. The program includes a Saturday run that participants will do on their own. Dycus encourages people to take part even if they cannot be at every training session.
This is the third year the department have held Couch to 5K and the third year Fall Fest has had a 5K.
Those who wish to take part in Couch to 5K can register at www.cityofbryant.com/enroll or at the training session. Dycus said staff only ask for registration so they know how many people take part.
He advises participants wear comfortable clothes and running shoes and to bring water. Water, donated by Big Red Stores, will be available after each session.
Dycus encourages people of all ages, from youth to seniors, to take part.
"Everyone is welcome — walkers, first-time runners, veteran runners," he said.
In the event of inclement weather, the sessions will move to The Center at Bishop Park. Dycus said to watch the park's department Facebook page for updates and announcements.