The Benton City Council held its regular monthly meeting on Monday.
The council approved several ordinances, including one which sets a new utility service connection fee and a new developmental impact fee for some Benton Utilities customers.
The new utility service connection fee for residential customers will be changed from $200 to fees based on the actual costs for Benton Utilities, “based on current market pricing and availability and must be paid before installation,” according to the ordinance.
There will also be a new utility service connection fee for commercial and industrial customers. Currently, the fee is $4 per square foot and it would also be changed to fees based on Benton Utilities' actual costs, based on current market pricing and availability.
Sewer connections created by new development that would be located in an area served by the Thomas Pasture Pump are now required to pay a $500 fee that would be collected as a condition to the installation of the water meter serving the property.
This was the third reading of the ordinance at a Benton City Council meeting. The first two being at the June and July meetings. The ordinance has now been finally approved.
The council approved an ordinance that establishes designated areas in the city as “dismount zones” for bicycles, skateboards, motorized bicycles and other forms of similar transportation.
The ordinance was initially approved by the community services committee at this month’s meeting. It has now received final approval from the council.
“We’ve received increasing complaints about bicyclists and skateboarders on the sidewalks, particularly in the sidewalk area in our Downtown events but also too in our residential areas,” said Director of Community Development John Parton at the community services meeting.
The ordinance would also prohibit the riding of bicycles, scooters, motorized bicycles, skateboards and “similar forms” of transportation on sidewalks in designated areas of the city, particularly Downtown Benton and areas with heavy pedestrian traffic.
Mayor Tom Farmer announced at the start of the meeting that he was sponsoring this ordinance.
Farmer also sponsored an ordinance restricting the right of way of canvassers and solicitors to certain streets in the city. This ordinance was also approved by the council.
Farmer said the reason for this ordinance was safety concerns. The roads listed in the ordinance are Military Road, Lincoln Road, South Service Loop, Landers Road, South Service Road, Ferguson Drive, Carpenter Road and North Service Road and Kroger Marketplace Road. The ordinance states, however, that it is not limited to the roads listed. Violators of the ordinance may be cited and punished by a fine of up to $100.
Other business from the meeting:
•Approved a resolution for approving a contract for improvements to the Benton Utilities water treatment plant.
•Approved a resolution authorizing amending the 2022 budget to increase the revenue in the police federal treasury fund for the acceptance of funds from the sale of surplus property.
•Approved an ordinance annexing certain territory into the corporate limits of Benton.
•Approved a resolution to condemn the structure located at 814 Denver St.
•Approved an ordinance accepting the public streets, utilities and storm drainage for maintenance within phase 2 within the Woodlands Subdivision.
•Approved a resolution accepting the lowest acceptable bid for the Carpenter Street sidewalk project.
•Approved a resolution accepting the lowest acceptable bid for the Smithers Drive sidewalk project.
•Approved an ordinance waiving competitive bidding and authorizing Benton Utilities to purchase a 2024 Mack Granite 84 tri-axle pump truck.
•Approved an ordinance rezoning certain land in Benton from agricultural to multi-family.
•Approved an ordinance rezoning 1504 W. South St. in Benton from general commercial to service commercial.
Meetings are open to the public and attendance is encouraged, they are also live-streamed from the city's official Facebook page.