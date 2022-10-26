At its regular monthly meeting Monday, the Benton City Council rejected two ordinances that would have raised the salaries of the mayor and of the members of the city council.
The ordinance concerning city council members would have increased their salaries from $10,500 to $12,000.
Alderman Judd Hart said he voted against the raise for the council due to the timing and the current state of the economy.
Alderman Frank Baptist said he was voting no because he did not feel it was the appropriate time.
The ordinance failed by a vote of 8-2. The only council members who voted for the ordinance were Alderman Steve Lee and Alderman Bill Donnor.
The ordinance for the mayor’s salary would have set the mayor’s salary at $115,000 up from $85,000. The salary for the mayor of Benton has not been increased since 2016.
Donnor pointed out that the raise for the mayor and for the city council came from the personnel committee. He added that Mayor Tom Farmer was not in attendance of the meeting where the committee voted to raise the salary of the mayor’s office.
Alderman Jeff Morrow said the mayor’s current salary is below average for a city the size of Benton.
However, he said he was voting against the ordinance because of the retroactive provision and he felt the increase of 35 percent was too much.
Donnor said he supported it because it is something the city can afford right now and that the city needs good leadership.
“Not that we don’t have it, but we need to attract it when the time comes,” said Donnor.
Before the vote, Farmer made a short comment. “I will say that this is a bad time of inflation for everyone. That’s all I’m going to say on that.”
The ordinance to increase the mayor’s salary failed by a vote of 6-3 with one abstention which was Lee. The council members who voted for the ordinance were Jeff Hamm, Donnor and Evelyn Reed.
The council also opted to table an ordinance that would have set utility rates for Benton Utilities customers at the request of Jerry Ponder, the chairman of the public utilities commission,
Ponder said the reason he requested to table the ordinance was that, “he did not believe the document was appropriately prepared” for the council’s consideration.
The discussion of utility rates has been a recurring one for the better part of this year for Benton city officials.
At the beginning of the meeting, Farmer read a statement from now-former council member Robin Freeman announcing her resignation from the council.
“It is with much sadness that I announce my resignation from the Benton City Council, effective immediately, due to moving out of the area. Thank you to the citizens of Ward 2 who have entrusted me to serve them in this capacity. Though my tenure has been short it has been my pleasure and my honor. Thank you Mayor Farmer and the council members for your leadership and the great work you are accomplishing on behalf of the city. I’m especially grateful for the hardworking staff who are both incredibly talented and dedicated to the city,” the statement read.
Other business from the meeting will be covered in an upcoming edition of The Saline Courier.