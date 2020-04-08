During Gov. Asa Hutchinson's daily briefing Tuesday, Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said 24 inmates and five staff members at the Federal Correctional Institution in Forest City have tested positive for COVID-19.
Smith expected the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team to arrive Tuesday and be on site today.
According to Smith, the CDC is helping prevent an outbreak and working to ensure that containment does not spill into the surrounding community.
"We are continuing to work with that facility," Smith said.
At the beginning of the briefing, Hutchinson addressed childcare workers.
"I want to give special thanks to our childcare workers in our state," Hutchinson said, adding they help ensure health care workers can continue to do their jobs.
Hutchinson announced that Dr. Bruce Murphy, of the Arkansas Hearth Hospital, has donated 500 quick tests for health care workers through a partnership with Abbott Labs.
"I want to thank the Heart Hospital and Dr. Bruce Murphy," Hutchinson said.
Smith reported that in the previous 24-hour period prior to the briefing, there were 1,443 COVID-19 tests completed in Arkansas, which he said is the highest number in a 24-hour period to date.
As of the time of the briefing, 152 Arkansans had recovered from COVID-19.
Smith explained the criteria for recovery outside of a hospital setting is seven days since the onset of symptoms and three days fever free. In a hospital, recovery is test based.
As of press time today, 1,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Health, with 18 deaths and 201 recoveries.
Also, 14,530 tests have been administered in the state since the start of the pandemic.
Nationwide, 399,929 cases have been confirmed with 12,911 deaths and 22,539 recoveries.
Also, reports state that the death toll in New York City has surpassed the toll of the 9/11 attacks.
Smith said he has been asked about parking lot services and prayers. He said those are a safe way to stay in contact as long as no one gets out of their vehicle.
He said he has also seen many stores have done well with social distancing and he planned to put out additional guidance for stores later in the day.
Hutchinson said the fiscal session that begins today will be an unusual one with social distancing.
He expects funds should be available from the federal government by next week to begin allowing those who are self-employed to file for unemployment insurance. The state is still working to ensure the system can handle that new demand.
Hutchinson continues holding briefings daily to keep the public informed.