Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported another day of high numbers with 249 new cases of COVID-19 during his daily briefing Wednesday.
As of press time, there are 8,067 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,208 active cases, 5,717 recoveries and 142 deaths.
Saline County cases have risen to 121 with 95 recoveries and one death. Negative tests at the local level have reached 3,674.
"Not as high as (Tuesday), but still high," Hutchinson said.
He discussed the plan for June to test every resident and staff member at long-term care facilities in Arkansas.
The state estimates 16,000 to 18,000 nursing home residents, 20,000 to 22,000 nursing home staff, 6,000 residents in alternative living facilities, 5,000 staff for those facilities and 5,000 residents and staff in Department of Human Services facilities.
LabCorp will facilitate testing.
"Those represent the most vulnerable citizens in Arkansas," Hutchinson said. "They're also our family members."
Hutchinson said he and other governors testified before a Congressional hearing on testing and nursing homes Tuesday. The statistics read at the hearing showed Arkansas is doing well compared to other states.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said as of the briefing there are 423 total cases among nursing home residents in Arkansas and 289 cases among staff.
While nursing homes only represent 5.2 percent of cases, they represent 39 percent of deaths.
Hutchinson said the goal of testing in nursing homes is to down the road allow family visits again.
Rachel Bunch, executive director of the Arkansas Health Care Association, said the virus disproportionately affects long-term care residents.
She said facilities are working to keep residents safe.
The tests will be administered in the facilities and sent off.
She believes the testing in June will establish a baseline.
The association has been working to coordinate the testing with all the facilities.
She expects — as the testing ramps up — to see a significant rise in positive cases because she believes there are many who have no symptoms.
She believes the data collected will allow nursing homes to work toward reopening to visitors. She said plans are already in the works but not final.
Right now, only end-of-life visits are permitted.
Bunch thanked families and loved ones for waiting patiently.
"These visits matter," she added.
After the testing is complete, she believes individual facilities will begin to reopen if they have negative results.
Smith said reopened nursing homes will require visitors be screened and wear a mask. Visits will be in designated areas and the number of visitors will be limited. He said there is a need to minimize risk.
In answer to a question, Smith said less than 1 percent of new cases are due to visiting locations with eased restrictions such as barbershops and restaurants.
He said most of the growth the state is seeing in cases is among those ages 25 and younger.
Hutchinson holds his briefings most days at 1:30 p.m.