The latest COVID-19 numbers were reported by Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith during Gov. Asa Hutchinson's Thursday news briefing.
The number of cases have reached 1,620. That is 51 more than the previous day. Of those, 1,035 are active with 85 hospitalized and 21 on ventilators. There are 37 total deaths and 548 recoveries.
Smith sees some good trends in the numbers of both cases of hospitalizations because they are remaining steady.
Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston reported on unemployment. Earlier in the conference, Hutchinson showed a slide that broke down weekly numbers through April 11. Unemployment claims that have been filed and processed as of the briefing are just under 150,000.
Preston urged those seeking information to go online to www.arunemployment.com.
His office has added more lines and extended hotline hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., though they will stop taking new calls at 4 p.m. to ensure all callers get through the queue. He would like to to eventually have the line available seven days a week.
Those who want updates on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and when it will be available, can go to online bit.ly/3e5ZWd and fill out contact information to get emails.
HIs department is also working to add a chat box to its website to enable applicants to speak to a person if they need help.
Preston reported 14,803 businesses in Arkansas has been approved for Small Business Association loans to take part in the Payroll Protection Plan.
More information about Hutchinson's briefing can be found in tomorrow's edition of The Saline Courier.