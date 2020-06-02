During his daily briefing Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported a new record number of community spread cases of COVID-19 with 375 cases.
Only one of the new cases came from a correctional facility.
The cumulative total cases in Arkansas is 7,818 with 132 hospitalizations and 136 deaths — which is up three from Monday's reporting.
Of those 2,115 are active and 5,567 are recovered. There are 31 people on ventilators.
During the 24-hours leading up to the briefing, the state received results from 3,807 tests.
The counties with the most cases are Benton County with 65, Pulaski County with 63, Washington County with 57, Sevier County with 33, Craighead County with 21, Yell County at 14 and Crittenden with 10.
Hutchinson announced the state has set a goal to complete 120,000 tests in June. He pointed out that those numbers include plans to test every nursing home resident and employee.
He talked about the State Revenue Report, which is up over the revised forecast.
He also discussed the previous night's protests. He said the protests were peaceful until around 10 p.m. when violence and destruction began. Five Arkansans were arrested.
More information regarding today's briefing will be in Wednesday's edition of The Saline Courier.