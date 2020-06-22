Gov. Asa Hutchinson's daily briefing Monday focused on the hospital capacity in the state of Arkansas.
He said the state has 8,917 total hospital beds with 2,552 still available. The occupied beds are not all those with COVID-19 patients, but those with other medical needs also.
The state has a capacity of 970 ICU beds with 222 still available. There are 894 ventilators with 583 available and more on order.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said he is comfortable with those numbers, adding there are plans in place to increase capacity if needed.
The state has 522 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 16,083 cases. Of those, 5,063 are active and 10,793 have recovered.
The number of hospitalizations went down by seven to 237 with 61 people currently on ventilators.
Deaths increased by two, bringing the total to 227.
The top counties with new cases are Washington County with 124, Benton County with 78 and Hot Spring County with 85.
Smith said many of the Hot Spring County cases came from an outbreak in the Ouachita prison unit.
During the previous 24 hours, the state received 7,049 tests. The state has passed its June testing goal with 120,053 tests for the month.
Hutchinson plans to announce the July goal soon.
Saline County has had a total of 210 cases with 37 active, 171 recovered and two deaths.
Across the country, there have been 2,292,867 cases, 622,133 recoveries and 120,121 deaths.
More information about today's briefing will be in Tuesday's edition of The Saline Courier.
Hutchinson continues to hold daily briefings at 1:30 p.m.