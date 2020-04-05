Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has updated citizens on the current numbers regarding COVID-19 throughout the state.
Currently, there are 830 positive cases for the disease in the Natural State.
Since Saturday, two more individuals have perished as a result, bringing the total number of deaths to 16.
Also, there are currently 67 hospitalized and 27 on ventilators, according to the Arkansas Department of Health's most recent reports.
There are 60 individuals suffering from COVID-19 within nursing home facilities.
Also, 60 percent of total victims are female.
Statewide, 20 are 0 to 17 years of age; 49 are 18 to 24; 210 are 24 to 44; 263 are 45 to 64; and 201 are older than 65.
In Saline County, 26 have tested positive for the illness, while 223 have tested negative.
On Friday, the first death was reported in the county.
The Saline Courier will continue to update these numbers as more information becomes available.