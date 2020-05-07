The state of Arkansas will receive 90,000 COVID-19 test kits from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the month of May, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced during his news briefing Wednesday.
The first shipment is schedule to arrive later in the week, with additional shipments coming the weeks after. Hutchinson said the commitment is set to continue into later months.
The kits will go to the Arkansas Department of Health and then be distributed where needed.
With the increased capacity for testing, Hutchinson has set a goal to test 60,000 Arkansans in the month of May.
"It is important for us to continue to increase our testing," he said.
The daily testing has gone from around 1,000 results a day to now around 1,500.
Hutchinson said in the 24-hour period before the briefing, 1,682 test results came in.
In order to meet the 60,000 goal, Hutchinson said the swabs and kits have to be distributed and people need to go and get the tests done if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms.
To meet the goal, the state will need to do 2,000 tests per day.
Hutchison also announced that he signed an executive order meant to help the oil and gas industry in South Arkansas, who he said have been impacted by low oil prices. He is waiving the annual well fee and the production assessment fees.
"It has impacted our independent producers in south Arkansas where it is not even cost effective to continue producing out of the wells," Hutchinson said.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith gave an update on the COVID-19 Dental Advisory Group. Due to some discussion with the group and the Dental Association, the date to resume dental services has been moved to May 11. Smith said most dental offices have the personal protective equipment and protocols they need to get back to work.
Smith said the Department of Health will work with the Arkansas Board of Dental Examiners to conduct surprise inspections on offices to ensure they are following the guidelines.
Smith broke down the age distribution of those affected with new cases May 5 though 6. He said most people believe COVID-19 only affects the 65 and older age brackets, but he showed more are affected.
The 0 to 17 years group had 3.2 percent of the new cases. Those 18 to 24 had 8.3 percent. Those 25 to 44 had 38 percent, the highest percent. Those 45 to 64 had 33.6 percent. Those 65 and older make up 16.9 percent.
Smith said his department is still concerned about the older population due to their risk of complications.
"But the majority of people who have been infected in Arkansas are really in those younger age groups," he said.
He wants everyone to realize how important it is to take the recommended precautions — practice social distancing, wash hands and wear a face covering.
Smith said in Arkansas they are seeing the most growth in cases in the northeast and southwest, specifically near Jonesboro and West Memphis and around Texarkana.
There is also a potential hot spot in the Forrest City area.
As of press time, there were 3,611 confirmed cases for the virus in Arkansas with 2,123 of those recovering and an additional 87 passing away.
In Saline County, 67 have tested positive while 55 have recovered and one has perished. Nearly 1,500 have tested negative in the county since the start of the pandemic.
Hutchinson introduced Chair of the Economic Recovery Task Force Steuart Walton to give an update on that group.
"This task force is doing incredible important work for our state," Hutchinson said.
Walton said he is encouraged by the progress he has seen. He feels there have been early important steps taken.
The task force will be launching a website on Friday to be a resource for business owners, employees and the state. Walton said it consolidated area for the guidelines.
"Now more than ever, we need Arkansas businesses to lead by example," Walton said.
Walton talked about businesses adapting product lines and changing how they do business in order to thrive and survive. He used Rock Town Distillery, which began selling hand sanitizer, as an example.
He said guidelines are important, but he understands they are not perfect. He believes ultimately, businesses know the best way they should open and are responsible for stepping up.
In answer to a question, Hutchinson said recruitment efforts are ongoing both for nursing home staff and staff at correctional facilities. He added they are trying to ensure the correctional staff pay is competitive.
Hutchinson and Smith are traveling to Texarkana today and plan to hold the daily briefing from there.