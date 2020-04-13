With the recent passage of the Coronavirus Air, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, many people have questions about what it means for them.
Candice Cole, small businesses partner at EGP PLLC CPAs and Consultants, shared her thoughts on the Act and how it affects individuals and businesses.
"The CARES Act is a $2 trillion stimulus bill that allows both individuals and businesses money to stimulate the economy," Cole said.
Cole explained that most stimulus checks for individuals will begin being sent out in April. Most people do not need to do anything. The government uses the most recently filed income tax return, 2019 or 2018, and either uses the direct deposit information from the return or mails the check to the listed address.
For individuals filing single, the checks will be up to $1,200, plus $500 for each qualifying child under the age of 17, if their income on the last tax return was less than $75,000. From $75,000 to $99,000, the check amounts phase out.
For married couples filing jointly, the checks will be $2,400 for those making less than $150,000. From $150,000 to $198,000, the check amounts phase-out. Joint filers with two children are fully phased out at income greater than $218,000.
For head of household, the check is $1,200 for those who earn up to $112,000. From $112,000 to $146,000 the check amounts phase out.
For retirees that do not have an income tax return filing requirement, the direct deposit information is based on the banking information provided to the Social Security Administration.
For those needing to make a change to their direct deposit or address, Cole believes the IRS is working on a portal for changes, but it is not ready yet.
Cole said unless a change needs to be made, individuals do not need to do anything to receive the check.
Cole called the stimulus check an advance credit on the 2020 income tax returns. Taxes will not be taken out of it or owed.
She said she has already been told of phone scams where they claim they can get the stimulus check faster if they are paid or try to claim someone must give them information to get the check. Cole said this is not true. There is nothing that can be done to receive it faster and the government will not be calling for information.
One benefit for those who are looking to retire during the pandemic is a change to the early withdrawal penalty on distributions from qualified retirement plans. Those who are under 59 1/2 years old can take their distribution without being hit by the 10 percent early withdrawal penalty, Cole said. But that is only if the retirement is a result of the virus such as a job loss or a family member having the virus. The retirement distribution itself is still considered a taxable distribution subject to federal and state income tax.
"That may help some individuals who require some relief in addition to the stimulus check," she said.
For businesses, a big benefit of the act is the Paycheck Protection Program which is $350 billion of the stimulus bill.
"(It is) a way to get cash into the hands of small businesses," Cole said.
She said it allows small businesses to continue to pay employees, which in turn keeps putting money into the economy.
If the funds are spent to continue paying employees and other allowable business expenses, Cole said the loan could be forgiven. Employers cannot cut payroll or fire employees.
It is a 1-percent interest loan to be paid back over two years.
Cole understands the Act also has parts that deal with sick leave and benefits. She suggests businesses seek a human resources expert or employment attorney to help them understand those parts of the bill.
Holly Fish, HR and Communication Director for EGP, weighed in. She said it is best not to let fear affect how people and businesses make financial plans for the future. EGP and others like them are working with clients to navigate the situation.
Fish said EGP is happy to answer any client's questions. They look at each client individually, what they have and their goals to make the best plans.
For those who can't afford to work with a CPA, fish recommends they look at state resources for help in planning.
She said the only way to combat fear and worry is with a good plan.
Cole said for even more information, businesses and individuals can check out videos and helpful information at www.egpcpas.com. EGP also plans to put the videos on its YouTube channel.
She added individuals can contact a tax accountant for help. The CPAs at EGP are available to help.