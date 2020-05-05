Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced during his daily briefing Monday new guidance for places of worship in Arkansas that went into effect that day.
The guidance from the state encourages the use of online platforms to give more people the ability to participate. It said signs should be placed advising no entry for those who have had recent fever, symptoms or contact with a positive patient. Social distancing of 6 feet, except for family groups, must be maintained and hand sanitizer stations should be at entrances. Face coverings for everyone 10-years or older will be required.
Worship leaders and performers will not be required to wear a mask while performing, but must keep 12 feet of physical distance.
The guidance also says meet and greet times and refreshments should be outdoors only. Lines for entry and exit should be monitored for distance. There should be no physical contact. Shared items should be eliminated. Classes for youth and childcare should not be offered. Common areas should be sanitized.
“Those are guidance in contrast to directives,” Hutchinson said, adding it is guidance due to the separation of church and state.
He also announced that starting Monday, large outdoor venues, such as arenas, sports venues, race tracks and stadiums, will be able to reopen with restrictions. They must keep 12 feet of distance between the performers and audience. There can be no more than 50 performers and 50 in the audience. Attendees will need to keep 6 feet of distance between them, except family groups. Venues will need to monitor lines for distancing. Every other row should be unoccupied.
Effective May 18, large indoor venues will be able to reopen using the same guidelines. Casinos will not be included in this opening because the state plans to issue separate guidelines. Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said most likely casinos will open around that time, but they need to work on specific guidelines.
Smith said there are two reasons the state is limiting venues to 50 attendees. The first is because the more people are together the more likely the virus will spread. The second reason is if there is a case of COVID-19 at an event, 50 attendees is manageable for contact investigations.
Hutchinson said the state is going forward with reopening because it has met the gating criteria to enter phase one. He added it is important to keep the numbers down.
“We have got to keep from having a resurgence,” he said.
To monitor possible resurgence, Smith said the state will be looking at indicators. He said the most sensitive indicator will be outbreak or cluster events in venues or industries. If that occurs, they will look at tightening restrictions.
He said the target date for phase two would be two weeks of stable or decreased cases in the state. Hutchinson added the state needs to show it can go two weeks without a resurgence.
Smith also plans to continue to look at each day’s number of new cases and hospitalizations.
As of press time today, there have been 3,469 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 2,041 have recovered and 81 have died.
More than 54,000 tests have been administered with 51,139 returning negative.
In Saline County, 67 active positive cases have been reported while 53 have recovered and 1,316 have tested negative for the illness.
Also, deaths remain at one on the local level.
Nationwide, more than 69,000 have died as total cases near 1.2 million.
Due to reopening, Hutchinson does expect there to be spikes of new cases, but said he hopes that does not happen.
The governor also announced that due to the response to the Arkansas Ready for Business Grant Program the legislature has decided to increase the funding for the program from $15 million to $55 million.
The Arkansas Ready for Business program website, www.arkansasedc.com/COVID19, will be live from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Wednesday to accept applications for the grant. Hutchinson said the program is intended to help small businesses prepare to reopen safely.
Businesses will be eligible for $1,000 per employee up to $100,000 per company.
At least 15 percent of the grants will be set aside for women and minority owned businesses and at least 75 percent will be for businesses with 50 or fewer employees.
Any business that has already applied for a grant will not need to reapply.
Hutchinson reported that as of the briefing, there were 27 new cases of COVID-19 of the 1,629 test reports that came in. He said that is one of the smallest one day totals since the pandemic began.
While the state has entered phase one in reopening, Hutchinson in order to enter phase two, the state will need to go 14 days without a resurgence in cases.
Smith spoke about the 81 deaths, including five from the Cummins Maximum Security Unit. He offered his condolences to those who have lost loved ones.
“Eighty-one deaths is 81 too many,” Smith said.
Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston spoke about the work being done to build the unemployment insurance system, specifically the new system for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for the self-employed and contractors.
He said the new system is built and in the testing stage. So far, he reported, it has been running well. He expects to have the site for the assistance live shortly.
In answer to a question, Preston said the process of getting the new site ready requires it to be able to communicate with the normal site and be able to process a large load of applications. It also needs to be able to process a 10-99 form.
Hutchinson said the state is moving in the direction of opening more activities. Announcements about summer and team sports will come in mid-to late May. When asked, Hutchinson said a small group of children playing a game together in a venue is fine as long as there are no more than 50 players.
Hutchinson does plan to extend the emergency declaration that was set to expire May 11.
Hutchinson holds his briefings most days at 1:30 p.m.