During his daily news briefing, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson stressed to citizens that out-of-state travel should be reduced to a minimum at all costs.
"Recreational, unnecessary out-of-state travel — that doesn't need to be happening," he said.
COVID-19 cases have grown to 1,094 in the state with 841 currently active.
Dr. Nate Smith, secretary for health, said 71 additional cases were confirmed since Wednesday's briefing.
Also, three additional deaths have been reported by the Arkansas Department of Health, bringing the state total to 21. Smith said two of the individuals were in their 60s and the third was in their 70s.
In terms of recoveries, 253 have fully recovered, 45 greater than Wednesday.
Among the infected, 158 are health care workers, 73 are hospitalized and 31 are currently on ventilators.
Hutchinson discussed previous projections, which showed current hospital cases being at an estimated 170 cases.
"We are holding steady at around 70," Hutchinson said. "That indicates we are reducing that spread."
Smith added that though 73 are hospitalized, 23 were discharged Wednesday, while 21 were admitted.
An additional county was added as well with Madison County confirming its first case.
These numbers will be updated as more information becomes available.