Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the recommendations from the Governor's Advisory Group on Testing Strategy on Thursday.
The group had four recommendations.
The first is to expand PCR testing to all patients with symptoms and anyone who has been in recent contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or has traveled to an area where they might have been exposed.
Hutchinson said the recommendation broadens the categories of who qualifies to take a test.
"This new implementation and expansion will provide us the best state-wide surveillance awareness to alert us as to any community that has a new outbreak or a new concern that we can take action in regard to," Hutchinson said.
The second recommendation is to expand contact investigations to include those who do not have symptoms. Hutchinson expects most of that testing will be done through the Department of Health Public Health Lab.
The third recommendation is screen for COVID-19 in high risk settings, such as long term care facilities. Hutchinson said some of that is already being done with the requirement that all facilities performing elective surgeries screen patients.
The last recommendation is the only one Hutchinson said would not be immediately implemented. It is to develop a strategy for statewide serosurveillance. In order to do so, the state needs a reliable serologic, or antibody, test. UAMS and others are working to develop a test, but currently what is now available is not considered reliable enough.
That testing would give the state a better idea of who has had the test that may not have been tests. It would also allow more people do donate plasma that can be used in treating current patients.
"I accept those strategies and work to adopt those strategies," Hutchinson said.
He announced a two day Arkansas surge campaign.
"If you think you have symptoms, don't wait. Get tested," he said.
The two-day push will be today and Saturday.
He explained they had looked at the number of tests processed in a day. That number had reached as high as 1,600 tests a day, but is hovering around 1,000 currently.
They wondered why the numbers were downs and discovered people were not getting the tests due to long lines or not thinking they had the main symptoms.
Hutchinson said testing is available and the state is pushing anyone who thinks they could have the virus to get tested.
"It will help us better know where we are in Arkansas," he said.
The goal is to have 1,500 tests run each of the two days.
To meet that goal, Hutchinson said people need to get the tests and the state needs clinics and hospitals to cooperate.
Secretary of State Dr. Nate Smith said Arkansas is currently not using its testing capacity.
"We need to know if people have symptoms," he said.
He added the right people need to be tested, those with symptoms or have been exposed.
"It is not just about numbers," Smith said.
He explained the purpose of the strategy is to identify infections, interrupt the spread and save lives.
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Chancellor Cam Patterson said due to the efforts to prevent spread, three weeks in a row the University of Washington has had to reduce its prediction of how much hospital resources will be needed to fight the disease and how many deaths they believe Arkansas will have. He credits the governor's leadership.
UAMS has been taking testing to areas that may not otherwise have access.
They are also working on creating a reliable antibody test. Patterson said the two barriers to current antibody testing is the lack of a reliable test and not knowing enough about the biology of the virus. He said there are many questions.
"We are working to answer them," he said.
There is research at UAMS looking at the virus structure and virtually screening existing drugs to see if any could possibly treat the virus.
When asked about how those without insurance are paying for the testing, Hutchinson said there is funding covering it and that anyone can get a test who needs it.
Patterson added that UAMS is not asking for payment, though they are taking insurance information from those who have it.
Asked about how the numbers from prisons are taken into account, Smith said those within the prison are shown as prison infections and guards and staff are treated as community infections. He does not believe the prisoners themselves affect the community because they are in a closed system, but staff interact with the community.
Smith is working on guidelines for when dental offices eventually reopen. He said that is important work but high risk.
Hutchinson said as the state looks toward possibly reopening May 4 and beyond, people will still need to practice social distancing, wear masks and limit gatherings.
As of press time, confirmed cases had reached 2,606 with 929 recoveries and 45 deaths in the state.
thus far, 35,443 tests have been administered with nearly 33,000 returning negative.
Current active positive cases sit at 1,632 in Arkansas.
During today's briefing, which will be at 1:30 p.m., Hutchinson plans to have Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston speak on the Pandemic Unemployment Insurance system, which he expects to be in place the first week of May.