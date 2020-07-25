The Arkansas Education Association and the Arkansas Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics are partnering for a virtual town hall Monday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss what it will take to create safe learning environments for Arkansas’ students and educators.
No one wants students to safely return to classrooms more than parents, educators and administrators. However, we can’t allow this common desire to place our children, educators and their families at risk.
While Arkansas’ case numbers and positivity rates are currently too high to safely reopen schools statewide, this discussion will also provide information to help prepare educators for the time when physical classes can resume.
“We look forward to addressing the very real and understandable fear our educators are experiencing,” said AEA President Carol Fleming. “We hope to end the discussion feeling informed on how to advocate for the safest learning environments possible, and empowered to minimize risk once the state is ready to return to in person learning.”
The event will stream live at facebook.com/arkansaseducation/live, and questions can be submitted in advance at facebook.com/events/287022429397447.