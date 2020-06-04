The state of Arkansas has experienced another day of record-breaking cases with 358, only two of which are in correctional facilities, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during his daily briefing Thursday.
That brings the confirmed case total to 8,425.
Nine new deaths were reported as well, bringing that total to 151.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said five or six of those deaths were previous deaths in nursing homes that had not been reported.
Currently, 137 people are in hospitals with 32 on ventilators.
There are 2,355 active cases across the state. Smith said Benton and Washington counties currently have the highest number of new cases.
Saline County has had 121 cases with 95 recoveries and one death.
The United States 1,861,966 with 479,258 recoveries and 107,685 deaths.
Smith said for the month of June, the state has received 12,199 test results. For the 24-hour period prior to the briefing, they received 4,350 results.
Hutchinson also discussed the gating criteria the state must meet to move into phase two of reopening. He is considering the possibility of letting regions of the state move to the next phase. He plans to discuss it next week.
More information on today's briefing will be in the Friday edition of The Saline Courier.