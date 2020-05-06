On Wednesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during his briefing that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has committed to give Arkansas 90,000 COVID-19 tests over the month of May.
He expects the first shipment later in the week and shipments each week after.
The kits will help the state reach his goal of performing 60,000 tests during the month.
He also announced he signed an executive order waiving the annual well fees and the production assessment fees for the oil and gas industry. He said the order is meant to give relief to the oil and gas industry in south Arkansas because the cost of oil is so low it is not cost effective for them to continue production.
Secretary of Health Nate Smith reported there are a total of 3,568 cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, 72 of which are new cases. Of that 72, 20 are from correctional facilities. There are 1,374 active cases and 2,109 recoveries. Of the active cases, 69 are hospitalized with 14 on ventilators. The state has had 85 deaths from the virus.
Saline County has had 67 positive cases, 54 recoveries and one death.
The nation has had 1,214,572 cumulative cases, 189,891 recoveries and 71,982 deaths.
